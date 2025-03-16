24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man critically hurt in Old Town shooting, police say

Sunday, March 16, 2025 12:52PM
Sunday, March 16, 2025 12:52PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot on the city's North Side on Sunday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 2:31 a.m. near Hudson and Evergreen avenues in Old Town, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot when they found a 44-year-olf man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

