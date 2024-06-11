Driver shot in the head, crashes into parked cars in Marquette Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while driving on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened on Monday around 7:16 p.m. in the 6800-block of Maplewood Avenue in Marquette Park, police said.

The driver, a 31-one-year-old man, was heading southbound when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital. At last check the man was in critical condition.

Video shows the victim's car crashed into parked cars.

It is unknown if the victim was the intended target in the shooting.

Nobody was in custody. Chicago police Area One detectives are investigating.

