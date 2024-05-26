WATCH LIVE

Man killed, 2 women hurt in North Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

Sunday, May 26, 2024 11:11AM
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday on the city's West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death while standing on a sidewalk on the city's West Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:58 a.m. on Sunday in the 1300-block of South Christiana Avenue in North Lawndale.

A group of people were on the sidewalk when shots were fired. It is unknown if the gunman was part of the group.

A man, 28, died after being shot in the back, Chicago police said.

Two women, 18 and 28, were shot in the legs, they were taken to the hospital and were expected to be okay.

It's unknown what let up to the shooting.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Four detectives are investigating.

