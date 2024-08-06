WATCH LIVE

Man tries to rob 2 banks on NW Side in less than 24 hours; FBI releases photos of suspect

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 6, 2024 4:04PM
Man wanted by the FBI after trying to rob 2 Chicago banks
The FBI said the man tried to rob the banks over the weekend. No injuries were reported.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man reportedly tried to rob two Chicago banks in less than 24 hours, according to the FBI's Chicago office.

The first attempted robbery happened on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Huntington Bank on Irving Park Road in Dunning, the FBI said.

The next morning, around 11:45 a.m. he reportedly tried to rob the Associated Bank on Howard Street in Rogers Park.

The FBI released photos of the mean. On Friday, he was wearing a red checkered button down, sunglasses, and a blue bucket hat.

The man walked into the banks, demanded money, then walked out, the FBI said.

No one was injured in either incident.

To leave an anonymous tip, call the FBI's Chicago office at 312-421-6700.

