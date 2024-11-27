24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 wanted for attacking CTA Red Line passenger near Granville Station, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 27, 2024 6:23PM
The incident happened two weeks ago, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released photos two men accused of punching a CTA Red Line passenger on the city's North Side.

The incident happened on a Red Line train near the Granville Station at about 10:40 p.m. on November 13.

The men seen in the photos allegedly tried to take a passenger's wallet and backpack; when he refused, one of the suspects began to punch the victim.

One suspect is seen wearing a hoodie with "Chicago-The Windy City" emblem on the chest.

The other suspect was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask.

