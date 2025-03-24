Chicago man sentenced for stabbing coworker to death, hiding body in trunk in Belmont Central

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was sentenced for killing and nearly decapitating his coworker on the city's Northwest Side, according to court records.

On April 14, 2021, Felipe Villalobos Calderon, 42, was found dead in the trunk of a car in the Belmont Central neighborhood, Chicago police said.

That same day, police arrested Martin Molina, 21 at the time, in the 2100-block of N. Marmora Avenue for allegedly using a large machete to kill Calderon at an auto body shop.

Last week, nearly four years after the murder, Molina pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder.

He was sentenced to 28 years to be served 100%. He will be given credit for the 1,435 days he already served.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood