Mayor Johnson to expand emergency fund for victims of Chicago gun violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to announce more help for victims of gun violence in Chicago.

The city will expand the emergency supplemental victims fund program.

The program was introduced after five people were shot at a mass gathering in Humboldt Park earlier this week.

At least 71 people were shot, nine of them killed, across the city from Friday evening to Monday morning, police said.

The city's goal with the funs is to ease the financial burden and trauma caused by shootings.

Families who have lost a loved one to homicide can receive $1,500 to help with funeral or burial costs, according to the city.

There are other instances where people could get up to $1,000 to cover basic needs or housing if they need to temporarily relocate.

Johnson is expected to speak on the funds Thursday morning.

ABC7 Chicago Political Analyst Laura Washington spoke on what more the mayor needs to do to decrease gun violence in the city.

ABC7 Chicago Political Analyst Laura Washington spoke on what the city needs to reduce gun violence; Trump possibly staying in Chicago during the RNC; Biden's legal protection for some undocumented people.

Washington also spoke about Former President Donald Trump's campaign denying he will stay in Chicago during the RNC in Milwaukee.

When it comes to President Joe Biden's recent move to provide legal protection to undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens and DACA recipients, Washington said it's all about the Latino vote.

