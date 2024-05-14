Multiple businesses robbed at gunpoint, steel hammer within 3 hours, Chicago police says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A series of armed robberies happened to at least four businesses around the city from Monday into Tuesday night.

On Monday night, around 9:44 p.m. in the 100-block of Halsted Street a man entered a business with a steel hammer and threatened to batter the employee.

The offender then took some items off a shelf and fled the business southbound on Halsted Street

About 15 minutes later in the 4500-block of Kedzie Ave two men entered the business with handguns and demanded cash.

The offenders were seen getting into a light colored sedan with the items they stole and fled the business in unknown direction.

About 20 minutes after that, in the 3300-block of Lawrence Avenue, two men entered a business with guns demanding cash.

A security officer working in the business opened a back door and startled the offenders. The offenders were seen getting into a light colored sedan.

On Tuesday around 12:48 a.m. in the 4300-block of Ashland Avenue a man entered a business acting like he was going to shop.

While asking the employee for help, the offender pulled out a handgun and demanded proceed. The victim complied and the offender fled the business

No one was hurt.

Police have not yet said if any of the robberies are connected.

