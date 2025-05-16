Woman facing DUI charges in crash that killed man on SW Side, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a woman was under the influence when the deadly crash happened.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is facing DUI charges after allegedly striking and killing a man in his 70s on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

The crash happened on Wednesday at about 9:23 p.m. in the 7000-block of S. Western Avenue, police said.

A woman, 29, was driving a silver SUV northbound on Western when she allegedly struck a man who was in the street, police said.

She was identified as Nyamca Tolefree of Chicago.

The man, 76, was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

Tolefree allegedly drove off and was arrested about an hour later in the 2700-block of W. State Street, police said.

She was charged with one felony count of failing to report a deadly accident, a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of alcohol, and other citations for speeding and carrying alcohol.

She is due in court on Friday.