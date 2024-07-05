Chicago police investigate string of business burglaries on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least seven Northwest Side businesses were burglarized in the early morning hours on the 4th of July, when most of them were closed for the holiday.

One ice cream shop was broken into for a second time. The criminals were caught on surveillance camera.

Between midnight and 6 a.m. on the 4th of July, three men decided to wreak havoc on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The suspect were seen in surveillance video around 4 a.m. breaking into the Chocolate Shoppe near Devon Avenue and Minnehaha Avenue.

Thieves were dressed in all black and ripped the cash register off the front counter, snapping the cord. They also rummaged through the store and back room for cash before breaking into the ATM too.

Then the suspect moved moved across the street to the City's Edge and broke into the bar and restaurant as well, police said.

"With everything in the news now, everything going on, I knew right away what it was. So it's a shame," City's Edge owner Blake Baum said.

Baum says the burglars stole some cash from them too, but it's the damage they left behind that's going to cost them more.

"We are open today, and hopefully we can sell enough food and booze to pay for our door and all the damage," Baum said.

Earlier in their burglary spree, the same crew broke into the Breakfast House near Belmont Avenue and Keating Avenue, smashing a side glass door. Chicago police say that was their method of entry in each burglary, using a hammer or crowbar to break doors and then stealing cash, safes and electronics once inside.

It is a violating feeling, business owners told ABC7, but it's something that's out of their control.

"Unfortunately, it is in the back of your mind that something may happen, but once again, I hope no one's here when it does," Baum said. "We can replace anything. Our employees are definitely more important."

Chicago police are still searching for the suspects. They're believed to be between 16 and 25 years old. Anyone with information has been asked to call police.

