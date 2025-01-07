CPD warns of armed robberies in West Town, Fulton Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police issued an alert after three armed robberies west of downtown.
The robberies happened on January 3 between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., police said.
In each incident, three men jumped out of a stolen vehicle and demanded property from the victims at gunpoint.
Police said they got away in the same vehicle.
The suspects were described to be 17 to 23-years-old and were wearing all black clothing and ski masks.
The crimes happened at the following locations:
- 200-block of West Randolph Street
- 700-block of North Mat Street
- 100-block of North Western Avenue
Nobody is in custody.
