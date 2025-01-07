24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
CPD warns of armed robberies in West Town, Fulton Market

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 7, 2025 3:38PM
CPD warns of armed robberies near downtown
The robberies took place on January 3 between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police issued an alert after three armed robberies west of downtown.

The robberies happened on January 3 between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., police said.

In each incident, three men jumped out of a stolen vehicle and demanded property from the victims at gunpoint.

Police said they got away in the same vehicle.

The suspects were described to be 17 to 23-years-old and were wearing all black clothing and ski masks.

The crimes happened at the following locations:

- 200-block of West Randolph Street
- 700-block of North Mat Street
- 100-block of North Western Avenue

Nobody is in custody.

