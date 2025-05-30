Chicago police officer hurt as driver took off from traffic stop in Jeffrey Manor, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was hurt Friday after attempting a traffic stop on the city's South Side.

Chopper 7 was over the area Friday afternoon in the 9700 block of South Torrence Avenue in Jeffrey Manor.

Police said officers stopped the driver of a black Chevy Equinox, but that man drove off.

As he did so, the vehicle allegedly struck the officer.

The CPD officer was was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Chicago police are searching for the driver.

