Chicago police officer hurt as driver took off from traffic stop in Jeffrey Manor, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was hurt Friday after attempting a traffic stop on the city's South Side.
Chopper 7 was over the area Friday afternoon in the 9700 block of South Torrence Avenue in Jeffrey Manor.
Police said officers stopped the driver of a black Chevy Equinox, but that man drove off.
As he did so, the vehicle allegedly struck the officer.
The CPD officer was was taken to a hospital in good condition.
Chicago police are searching for the driver.
