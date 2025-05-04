24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police officer hurt during traffic stop in West Garfield Park; COPA investigating shooting

Maher Kawash Image
ByMaher Kawash WLS logo
Sunday, May 4, 2025 3:39AM
Chicago police officer hurt during traffic stop on West Side
Chicago police officer injured during traffic stop in West Garfield Park near Madison Street and Kilpatrick Avenue, ABC7 was told.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was hurt during traffic stop Saturday evening on the West Side, ABC7 was told.

CPD could be seen investigating for more than three hours in an area in West Garfield Park.

The scene of the traffic stop appeared to be near West Madison Street and South Kilpatrick Avenue.

COPA later confirmed it is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the location.

It was not immediately clear if shots were fired by police during the incident.

Chicago police were expected to give an update about the incident and whether any officers were hospitalized.

No further information was immediately available.

