Chicago police officer hurt during traffic stop in West Garfield Park; COPA investigating shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was hurt during traffic stop Saturday evening on the West Side, ABC7 was told.

CPD could be seen investigating for more than three hours in an area in West Garfield Park.

The scene of the traffic stop appeared to be near West Madison Street and South Kilpatrick Avenue.

COPA later confirmed it is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the location.

It was not immediately clear if shots were fired by police during the incident.

Chicago police were expected to give an update about the incident and whether any officers were hospitalized.

No further information was immediately available.

