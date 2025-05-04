COPA is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the location.

Person of interest in custody after CPD officer dragged during traffic stop in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was hurt during traffic stop Saturday evening on the West Side, police said.

At about 6:41 p.m. a Chicago police officers tried to pull over a driver who was seen driving "erratically," police said.

It happened near the intersection of West Madison Street and South Kilpatrick Avenue in West Garfield Park.

As CPD officers investigated, the driver allegedly drove off and dragged a police officer, according to police.

Police said that when the officer fell, his weapon discharged.

COPA confirmed it was investigating an officer-involved shooting at the location.

The suspect vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 4500-block of W. Adams Street.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

