24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Person of interest in custody after CPD officer dragged during traffic stop in West Garfield Park

COPA is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the location.

ByLissette Nuñez WLS logo
Sunday, May 4, 2025 11:13AM
CPD officer's gun goes off after being dragged in traffic stop, police say
A person is in custody after a Chicago police officer was hurt during traffic stop Saturday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was hurt during traffic stop Saturday evening on the West Side, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

At about 6:41 p.m. a Chicago police officers tried to pull over a driver who was seen driving "erratically," police said.

It happened near the intersection of West Madison Street and South Kilpatrick Avenue in West Garfield Park.

As CPD officers investigated, the driver allegedly drove off and dragged a police officer, according to police.

Police said that when the officer fell, his weapon discharged.

COPA confirmed it was investigating an officer-involved shooting at the location.

The suspect vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 4500-block of W. Adams Street.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW