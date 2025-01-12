Chicago police release new video of suspect wanted in smash-and-grab burglaries in Edgewater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released new video Saturday of a suspect wanted in multiple burglaries on the North Side.

Police are searching for a suspect who they say smashed the windows of small businesses in Edgewater with a screwdriver and then stole money.

Three burglaries happened in the past week in the early hours of the morning on West Granville, West Devon, and North Broadway.

Police have asked anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them.

One of the businesses targeted by the alleged burglar was in the 1200 block of West Devon Avenue at the Rivers and Roads Cafe. The owners told ABC7 in a statement Thursday that they are heartbroken but not surprised as neighboring businesses have also fallen victim to thieves.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

