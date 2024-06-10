Chicago police release video of man wanted in Belmont Central sexual assault

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released video and photos of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman on the city's Northwest Side last month.

Police said the assault happened on May 28 in the Belmont Central neighborhood's 2900-block of North Mango Avenue.

The man forcibly picked up a woman and forced her into the gangway of a home, police said. He told her he would kill her if she continued to yell.

Police said the man took the victim's pants off and ripped her undergarment in an attempt to sexually assault her.

The man fled the scene southbound down the Mango Avenue alley to George Street, police said. He ran eastbound to Central Avenue before heading westbound back to Parkside Avenue.

The man left his gray shirt and black hoodie at the scene. He is described as between 25 and 35 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and between 160 and 200 pounds. He has short-dark colored hair and facial hair

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-6554.

