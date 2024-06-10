River North restaurant burglaries caught on surveillance video

Recent River North, Chicago restaurant burglaries on Kinzie Street, at Moe's Cantina, Tree House and Point and Feather, were caught on security video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video shows recent burglaries at River North restaurants.

Someone can be seen putting bottles of liquor into a sack behind the bar of Moe's Cantina. A surveillance camera at the Tree House restaurant next door captured the burglars leaving.

Chicago police confirmed the two burglaries happened around 8:20 a.m. Saturday. One male offender entered the businesses and took property.

The owner of both locations, Sam Sanchez, said something needs to change to stop the burglaries from happening.

"We continue to see people walking in and out of the police station without being afraid of breaking the law," Sanchez said. "Business owners are losing a lot of money, and eventually they're going to go out of business."

The owner's brother owns the Point and Feather restaurant a block away, and he also shard video of a recent break-in.

The theft at Point and Feather one happened just a few days before Moe's Cantina and Tree House were burglarized, the owner said.

There are no offenders in custody and police continue to investigate.

No further information about the burglaries were immediately available.

