Deerfield parents weigh in on locker room controversy at heated school board meeting

This started after a female student at Shepard Middle School said she was forced to change in front of a transgender student.

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A heated school board meeting got underway in the north suburbs on Thursday, with residents weighing in on a school locker room controversy.

Crowds lined up early and packed inside the meeting in Deerfield, where the school district is under federal investigation.

The school has denied that, saying private rooms are available.

But parents on both sides are upset.

"I don't want biological males changing in a girls' locker room," said Mark Weyermuller. "I don't want men playing in women's sports."

"As parents, it makes sense to pay attention and expend energy on things that are legitimate issues. This, emphatically, is not one of them," said Alex Wasserman.

Deerfield School District 109 insists it is following the law by allowing students to access the locker rooms and bathrooms that align with their gender identity.