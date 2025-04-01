24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Smash-and-grab burglars target NW Side businesses; Chicago police issue crime alert

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 1, 2025 1:02PM
Burglars target NW Side restaurants in overnight smash-and-grabs
Chopper 7 was over the scene in the 4700-block of W Foster Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on March 11, 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a group of burglars have been targeting businesses on the city's Northwest Side.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

In each incident, a group of suspects smash the businesses' window or glass front to door to break-in, police said. In most cases they stole the cash register.

The suspects have been seen driving a red Kia Sportage and a black Hyundai Elantra.

Police said the suspects broke into eight businesses within 10 minutes on March 11.

Chicago police said the crimes happened at the following times and locations in Saugnash, Albany Park, Edgebrook and Edison Park:

-4100-block of W Peterson Ave on March 11 at 3:55 a.m.

-4100-block of W Peterson Ave on March 11 at 3:55a.m.

-4700-block of W Foster Ave on March 11 at 4:00a.m.

-4700-block of W Foster Ave on March 11 at 4:00a.m.

-4700-block of W Foster Ave on March 11 at 4:00a.m.

-4700-block of W Foster Ave on March 11 at 4:00a.m.

-4700-block of W Foster Ave on March 11 at 4:00a.m.

-6000-block of N Cicero Ave on March 11 at 4:05a.m.

-7200-block of N Harlem Ave on March 27 at 4:43a.m.

-7200-block of N Harlem Ave on March 27 at 4:43a.m.

-7200-block of N Harlem Ave on March 27 at 4:43a.m.

-7100-block of N Harlem Ave on March 27 at 4:49a.m.

-7100-block of N Harlem Ave on March 27 at 4:49a.m.

ABC7 previously reported on the break-ins at a shopping plaza on the city's Northwest Side. Video shows broken glass and damage left at a Chipotle, Tropical Smoothie Café, Teriyaki Madness, Jimmy John's and a Smash Burger.

Video shows burglars break into Teriyaki Madness on Foster Avenue on March 11, 2025.

RELATED | Restaurants victim to smash-and-grabs on Chicago's Northwest Side, video shows

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW