Smash-and-grab burglars target NW Side businesses; Chicago police issue crime alert

Chopper 7 was over the scene in the 4700-block of W Foster Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on March 11, 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a group of burglars have been targeting businesses on the city's Northwest Side.

In each incident, a group of suspects smash the businesses' window or glass front to door to break-in, police said. In most cases they stole the cash register.

The suspects have been seen driving a red Kia Sportage and a black Hyundai Elantra.

Police said the suspects broke into eight businesses within 10 minutes on March 11.

Chicago police said the crimes happened at the following times and locations in Saugnash, Albany Park, Edgebrook and Edison Park:

-4100-block of W Peterson Ave on March 11 at 3:55 a.m.

-4700-block of W Foster Ave on March 11 at 4:00a.m.

-6000-block of N Cicero Ave on March 11 at 4:05a.m.

-7200-block of N Harlem Ave on March 27 at 4:43a.m.

-7100-block of N Harlem Ave on March 27 at 4:49a.m.

ABC7 previously reported on the break-ins at a shopping plaza on the city's Northwest Side. Video shows broken glass and damage left at a Chipotle, Tropical Smoothie Café, Teriyaki Madness, Jimmy John's and a Smash Burger.

Video shows burglars break into Teriyaki Madness on Foster Avenue on March 11, 2025.

