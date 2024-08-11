Smash-and-grab thieves target Rogers Park ice cream shop: VIDEO

Thieves targeted an ULTA Beauty store in Lincoln Park about two hours later, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating two smash-and-grab burglaries that happened at North Side businesses early Sunday morning.

The first break-in happened at an ice cream shop in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 6600-block of North Clark Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Police said a man broke the glass door of the business before stealing cash and merchandise.

Surveillance cameras captured the ice cream shop burglary, and the owner said it is upsetting to see his employees impacted by the break-in.

Another smash-and-grab happened around 3:30 a.m. at an ULTA Beauty store in Lincoln Park.

Police said three suspects broke in through the front door. They stole products and took off in a silver sedan.

No one is in custody in connection with either burglary.

