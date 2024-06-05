'Roseland Cease Fire' marches down South Side streets in call to reduce violence

Roseland Cease Fire participants marched through South Side streets in an effort to reduce violence on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An organization marched through South Side streets in an effort to reduce violence on Wednesday.

Roseland Cease Fire was created a few years ago when residents said crime was worse.

They work directly with young people who have gotten in trouble or have been the victim of gun violence.

Chicago police crime data shows crime is down in the area. Staff and volunteers said they want that trend to keep going.

Morgan Park Resident Edna Harris said neighbors watch out for one another and she appreciates efforts by the nonprofit.

If residents didn't get the message one on one, organizers hope people who heard their chants during a late afternoon march on Wednesday.

