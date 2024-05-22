Streeterville residents demand city tamp down teen takeovers; hold town hall with CPD, aldermen

Streeterville residents are pressing the city to control teen takeovers in their downtown neighborhood, especially as summer approaches, and the risk to their safety they cause.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Streeterville residents say that while their neighborhood is great during the day, nighttime is a different story.

Dorrie Hubbard says nearly every weekend large groups of teens run around the neighborhood, creating serious issues.

"I'm just concerned," she said. "What's really going on down here, and what are we doing?"

The longtime Near North Side resident is just one of many fed up with what they say is an increase of crime in their community.

Some say groups descend on the area and not only get into fights with each other, but also try to enter building lobbies, which many now keep locked for safety.

"So we moved over here thinking it would be quieter," said Mark Wolfe, Streeterville resident. "Now we have we have what my wife and i refer to as the Saturday night scaries because of the kids that come in and just cause havoc."

The Streeterville Organization of Active Residents, or SOAR, is hosting a town hall meeting Wednesda to open up a dialogue about the problem.

"We've never had the issues in the neighborhood that we are currently having and of course everyone is concerned because summer is just beginning," said SOAR President Deborah Gershbein.

Both aldermen who represent Streeterville, including 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins, are expected to attend the meeting, along with a representative from the Chicago Police Department.

Residents are especially concerned since the Democratic National Convention will come to town.

"We are getting some additional funds from the DNC, and we are using some of that to hire and train new police officers. We're getting a new police helicopter which will certainly help. That's being paid for with funds from the DNC," Hopkins said.

He hopes to increase police officers in the area and improve response times.

The in-person meeting is filled to capacity, so organizers have opened it up to Zoom. Their advocacy for the safety of their neighborhood won't stop there, either; another town hall is planned