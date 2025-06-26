Thieves break into businesses in string of burglaries in Chatham, Chicago police warn

Thieves broke into five businesses this week in a string of burglaries along South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham, Chicago police warned.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five South Side businesses were hit in a burglary spree in just two days, Chicago police said.

Two of the businesses were broken into in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham early Tuesday morning.

Three other businesses were hit Wednesday morning on Cottage Grove and East 83rd Street, police said.

Investigators said thieves used a rock to smash their way in before stealing items inside.

No further information was available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

