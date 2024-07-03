Thieves remove security gate from Ashburn liquor store, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Southwest Side liquor store was the target of the most recent burglary, according to Chicago police.

The robbery happened at 8000-block of South Kedzie Avenue on Wednesday around 5 a.m., police said.

A group of five men removed a security gate from the Ashburn business and began stealing from the store. It's unknown what they used to remove the gate.

The suspects fled in a gray SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a second unknown vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody at this time. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

