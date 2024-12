Thieves target Iguana Bistro + Cafe in Fulton River District, police say

The crime happened at about 3:22 a.m. at Halsted and Ohio Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves break through the window of a Fulton River District restaurant overnight.

This happened at the Iguana Bistro and Cafe on Halsted Street and Ohio Street at about 3:22 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Chicago police said the burglars got away with cash from the register.

Video shows the damage left at the scene.

No one is in custody.

