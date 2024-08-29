Thieves use chain, truck to rip off gate of South Side gas station, steal ATM, video shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves used chains and a truck to pull the off the gates of a South Side gas station, Chicago police said.

Store owners told ABC7 Chicago it's going to cost thousands of dollars to replace the doors and security gate.

The crime happened just before 2 a.m. at a gas station at 76th and South Chicago.

Surveillance video shows a group of people attach a chain to the back of a black pickup truck and connect it to the store's security gate.

The driver of the truck then accelerates and rips the doors off the building.

Once they gained access to the store, surveillance video shows the criminals take an ATM.

They place the ATM in the back of the truck and drive off in a matter of minutes.

This latest break-in comes as Chicago police issued a community alert alerting businesses about at least 20 other similar break-ins on the South Side.

Police said the hooded suspects are likely using stolen vehicles.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

