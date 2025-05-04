Man charged for Rogers Park sexual assaults, home invasion, police say

Chicago police said a man is in custody after a woman was sexually assaulted Thursday night in Rogers Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting women on the North Side, Chicago police said.

Tymarion Averyhart, 19, was identified as the man taken into custody in a series of recent criminal sexual assaults in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park, according to Chicago police.

Averyhart was charged with two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, unlawful restraint and three felony counts of burglary, police said.

The 19-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the 1800-block of W. Lunt Avenue on May 1. He is also accused sexually assaulting a woman in the 6200-block of N. Bell Avenue on December 26.

Chicago police said the alleged burglaries happened on December 28 and January 10; both in the 6200-block of Bell Avenue.

He was due in court on Sunday.

