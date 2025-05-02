24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
1 in custody after woman sexually assailed in Rogers Park, Chicago police say

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Friday, May 2, 2025 10:15AM
Chicago police said a man is in custody after a woman was sexually assaulted Thursday night in Rogers Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in custody after Chicago police said a woman was sexually assaulted Thursday night in Rogers Park.

The incident took place at about 11:07 a.m. in the 1800-block of West Lunt Avenue.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was walking in a gangway when she saw a 19-year-old man pull out a knife. The man then sexually assaulted the woman and fled the scene, police said.

The woman found a police officer and responding officers were table to take a suspect into custody, police said.

The woman was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating and charges are pending.

