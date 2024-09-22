Victims speak out after West Side gas station armed robbery: 'Gonna kill you in front of your kids'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The victims of an attempted robbery and attempted carjacking, that was PARTIALLY caught on camera.

A husband, wife and their kids were at a gas station in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard on the West Side, earlier this month when a group of four masked men robbed them of jewelry and other belongings, and tried to take their car.

The wife spoke to ABC7 about what happened and asked to hide her face.

"They got their guns at hand, you know, they're telling him, 'gimme your chains, give me everything, or I'm gonna kill you in front of your family,'" she said.

She said the robbers fired one shot and her husband was grazed by a bullet. No one was seriously hurt.

Chicago police released video Friday of the crime. The suspects pulled up to the gas station in a black Honda Accord.

Their carjacking attempt was not successful, but they did get away.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

