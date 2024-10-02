New video shows group that hit 19 Northwest Side businesses in 3 days, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars targeted a total of 19 businesses on the city's Northwest Side last week.

Chicago police confirmed that a group of two to four people wearing dark clothing and face masks were tied to the string of burglaries.

In each of the incidents the group break a door or window to get in. In most cases they headed for the cash registers.

- 2600-block of North Clark St. on Sept. 22 at 9:30 p.m.

- 2900-block of North Clark St. on Sept. 23 at 12:30 a.m.

- 2600-block of North Clark St. on Sept. 23 at 2:00 a.m.

- 2500-block of North Clark St. on Sept. 23 from 2:00-2:50 a.m.

- 2500-block of North Clark St. on Sept. 23 at 2:50 a.m.

- 3900-block of North Avondale Ave. on Sept. 23 at 2:45 a.m.

-3900-block of North Avondale Ave. on Sept. 23 at 2:46 a.m.

-5600-block of West Irving Park Rd. on Sept. 23 at 4:02 a.m.

-5800-block of West Irving Park Rd. on Sept. 23 at 4:04 a.m.

-4800-block of North Austin Ave. on Sept. 23 at 4:40 a.m.

-900-block of West Wilson Ave. on Sept. 23 at 5:07 a.m.

-4600-block of North Rockwell St. on Sept. 25 at 2:44 a.m.

-1500-block of West Montrose Ave. on Sept. 25 at 2:45 a.m.

-1900-block of West Montrose Ave. on Sept. 25 at 3:25 a.m.

-3000-block of West Montrose Ave. on Sept. 25 at 4:02 a.m.

-2900-block of West Irving Park Rd. on Sept. 25 at 4:02 a.m.

-3300-block of North Damen Ave. on Sept. 25 at 4:20 a.m.

-3800-block of North Ashland Ave. on Sept. 25 from 12:00-6:00 a.m.

Mima's Taste of Cuba, in the 2900-block of West Irving Park Road, was among the victims.

Surveillance cameras captured the moments hooded criminals ransacked the restaurant and took thousands of dollars in cash.

The owner told ABC7 Chicago on Wednesday this is the second time they've been hit in a matter of months.

The owner, who wanted to be identified only as Billy, said he watched it all play out live on his phone from home.

In a letter to residents, 33rd Ward Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez said there has been an increase in local business burglaries across the area over the past few weeks.

"I am very sorry to hear the stories of hardship and stress these robberies have caused business owners in the ward," the letter said.

She said her office is working closely with CPD and the local chamber of commerce to develop solutions, and investigate the crimes.

The 35th and 30th wards are also developing responses to the burglary spree, she said.

CPD will be adjusting patrol schedules and increasing midnight-hour patrols in key areas to help deter criminal activity, according to Rodriguez Sanchez.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call 312-742-4410.

