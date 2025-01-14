West Town Wingstop robbed twice in 2 weeks, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Wingstop on the city's Northwest Side has been victim to two robberies within two weeks, according to police.

The crimes happened at the West Town Wingstop located at 830 N Milwaukee.

The first time, two suspects walked into the business at about 6:15 p.m. on January 3.

The suspects then pulled out a gun on a 25-year-old employee. The victim gave them the money from the register, police said.

Eleven days later, on Jan. 14, two suspects did the same thing at about 9:09 p.m.

The suspects fled in a black car, according to Chicago police.

No one is in custody.

