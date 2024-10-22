24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman struck by stray bullet inside West Side apartment, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 22, 2024 2:38PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot while in her home on the city's West Side on Monday night.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened at about 9:56 p.m. at Christiana and Gladys Avenues, according to Chicago police.

Video from the scene shows multiple bullet casings on the street as Chicago police investigated.

A woman, 41, was inside her home when a bullet pierced through the window and struck her in the head, police said.

Footage shows broken glass where the bullet possibly entered the home.

She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. CPD is investigating.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW