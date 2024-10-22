Woman struck by stray bullet inside West Side apartment, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot while in her home on the city's West Side on Monday night.

The shooting happened at about 9:56 p.m. at Christiana and Gladys Avenues, according to Chicago police.

Video from the scene shows multiple bullet casings on the street as Chicago police investigated.

A woman, 41, was inside her home when a bullet pierced through the window and struck her in the head, police said.

Footage shows broken glass where the bullet possibly entered the home.

She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. CPD is investigating.

