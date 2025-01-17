24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Cubs Convention kicks off Friday as team welcomes Sammy Sosa back

ByLissette Nuñez WLS logo
Friday, January 17, 2025 11:38AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cubs Convention begins Friday featuring fan-favorite players and new gear.

This year, fans are anticipating the return of former Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa.

Sosa with the team Thursday night at the Kingston Mines blues club.

That was at the launch party for the Cubs new baby blue team jersey, which recognizes Chicago's blues legacy.

During Sosa's 13 years with the team, he became the Cubs all-time home run king.

However, he ran into trouble in his career after being linked to performance enhancing drugs.

Last month, Sosa and the Cubs reconciled after he publicly apologized for making , "mistakes" during his playing career, as he attempted to recover from his injuries.

After his apology , Sosa was invited to the convention for the first time since he retired in 2007.

Now aside from Sosa's comeback - fans will also have the chance to meet other Cubs legends like Andre Dawson, Kerry Wood and Fergie Jenkins.

The convention kicks off at 6 p.m. with a ceremony, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago and lasts through the weekend.

