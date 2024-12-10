Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg says prostate cancer has returned, spread

Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hall of Famer and Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg said on social media Tuesday that his cancer has returned and spread.

Sandberg had said in August that he was cancer-free, after radiation treatments for metastatic prostate cancer.

However, he posted Tuesday on Instagram that he had an update.

"Unfortunately, we recently learned the cancer has relapsed and it has spread to other organs," he said. "This means that I'm back to more intensive treatment. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family."

The former shortstop announced in January he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star during his 15 seasons for the Cubs from 1982 to 1997, amassing 282 home runs and 344 stolen bases. After his playing career, he served as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2013 to 2015, going 119-159.

The Cubs honored the legend this summer with his own statue outside of Wrigley Field.

Sandberg won the National League MVP in 1984, the year the Cubs won a division title. He led the league in triples and runs scored that season, while hitting .314 with 19 home runs. He also won nine consecutive Gold Glove awards.

In 1990, Sandberg hit 40 home runs, becoming just the third primary second baseman to reach the 40-homer plateau.

He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement, "Ryne is an inspiration to cancer survivors everywhere. I know all Cubs fans join my family and me in sending positive thoughts to Ryne and keeping him and his family in our prayers as he faces this next round of treatments to defeat cancer. Ryne has the heart and soul of a champion and that will serve him well in this challenge."

ESPN contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.