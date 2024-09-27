Sammy Sosa in Chicago area to raise funds for Cubs fans in need

A baseball legend is making Chicago proud this weekend. Sammy Sosa is back in town, and he is giving back to Cubs fans with the Club 400 charity.

A baseball legend is making Chicago proud this weekend. Sammy Sosa is back in town, and he is giving back to Cubs fans with the Club 400 charity.

A baseball legend is making Chicago proud this weekend. Sammy Sosa is back in town, and he is giving back to Cubs fans with the Club 400 charity.

A baseball legend is making Chicago proud this weekend. Sammy Sosa is back in town, and he is giving back to Cubs fans with the Club 400 charity.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cubs legend is making Chicago proud this weekend.

Sammy Sosa is back in town, and he is giving back to Cubs fans.

Sosa will be in Lake in the Hills Saturday for the charity Club 400, which is now celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

Club 400, which goes by the motto, "Cubs Fans Helping Cubs Fans," is hoping Sosa can help hit the charity's goal of raising $1 million.

Sosa spoke Friday about how much giving back to the community means to him.

"It means everything, I'll give back to the kids... that makes me very very happy," Sosa said.

Club 400 has raised more than $850,000 total. More information can be found here.

