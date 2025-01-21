Fears over Trump administration immigration raids impacting Little Village businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mix of bitter cold temperatures and fear of immigration raids is keeping some people indoors and out of businesses.

"Now that we are on the first day or second day of the trump administration, God knows what the enforcement is going to look like. It is that unknown that really has people worried," 22nd Ward Ald. Michael Rodriguez said.

Sources told the ABC7 I-Team that federal authorities have identified dozens of targets for deportation. All targets are either in custody, on bond, or wanted by law enforcement, sources said.

A food vendor on 26th street said sells have started to drop over the past couple of days.

Los Tamales de la Tia co-owner Yesenia Mendez said business has also been slow and customers have expressed concerns over potential raids.

Mendez said she believes only a few people have trickled in because of the cold and fears of being detained.

Little Village Community Council President Baltazar Enriquez has been reaching out to community members to prepare them ahead of a potential raid.

President Donald Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan, in an appearance on Fox Business on Tuesday, did not answer directly when asked if there are deportations of undocumented immigrants scheduled for today; instead, he said U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) officers are "looking for public safety threats".

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez reminded families all CPS schools are safe havens.

"I want our families to feel confident they can send their children to school we are not going to interact with ICE," Martinez said.

In a lengthy statement Monday, Chicago police said, in part, "The Chicago Police Department does not assist federal immigration authorities with enforcement action solely based on immigration status. Additionally, CPD does not document immigration status and does not share such information with federal authorities."

Chicago police ended that statement by making clear they will not intervene in immigration enforcement, but they will continue to enforce the law if a crime occurs, regardless of citizenship status.

That enforcement could be for something like a traffic violation, and that is what has people in the undocumented community on edge right now.

Full CPD statement:

"In accordance with the City of Chicago's Municipal Code, which includes the Welcoming City Ordinance, the Chicago Police Department does not assist federal immigration authorities with enforcement action solely based on immigration status. Additionally, CPD does not document immigration status and does not share such information with federal authorities.

CPD is prohibited by the Welcoming City Ordinance from participating in civil immigration enforcement operations or assist in the civil enforcement of federal immigration law. CPD's Responding to Incidents Involving Citizenship Status policy also states that if the Department receives a request from an immigration agency to provide assistance with a civil immigration enforcement operation, a supervisor will respond to the scene. If the request is to assist in the enforcement of civil immigration law, the supervisor will decline the request. If the request is unrelated to civil immigration law, appropriate police action will be taken. The Responding to Incidents Involving Citizenship Status policy was recently revised to require a supervisor of higher rank (a Watch Operations Lieutenant or Street Deputy) respond to the scenes of these requests, in addition to the previously required supervisor from the district of occurrence.

To be clear, the Chicago Police Department will not assist or intervene in civil immigration enforcement in accordance with the City of Chicago Municipal Code. As always, we will continue to enforce the law if a crime occurs, regardless of the citizenship status of those involved."