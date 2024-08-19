Chicago officials, Secret Service to hold DNC security briefing at OEMC

Chicago police and the Secret Service will provide a security briefing Monday at OEMC for the DNC.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's top security officials and the Secret Service have been preparing for Monday's events for months. there's a briefing Monday morning.

City leaders have said for months that safety is a top priority for the DNC.

Monday morning will be the first of week-long briefings at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The office is where the Secret Service will be leading federal, state and local agencies on keeping the DNC safe and secure. And of course putting out information, if an unplanned situation begins unfolding.

We got a look at those safety protocols Sunday afternoon, during the first official protest of the DNC. Police flooded the protest route with shoulder-to-shoulder patrol officers and bike units, protecting property on both sides of downtown streets, federal dog teams screening vehicles at the United Center while U.S. Coast Guard teams patrolled the lake.

That's all in addition to planned street closures around the UC, McCormick Place and hotels in Streeterville where Vice President Kamala Harris and other delegates will be staying.

The DNC in Chicago is a national special security event. That designation alone means the government believes it to be a potential target for terrorism or other criminal activity.

"We want people to exercise their First Amendment rights," Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said. "We will protect them while they're doing it, but we will not guarantee someone that we're not going to make arrests if they start to act violently or commit crimes," Snelling said.

The first public safety briefing of the week is at 10:30 a.m.

