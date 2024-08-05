Lawyers for pro-Palestinian demonstrators reject latest city-proposed route for DNC protest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Exactly two weeks from Monday, tens of thousands of people are expected to gather in Chicago's Union Park.

The designated starting point for those wanting to protest is within sight and sound of the Democratic National Convention, which is taking place at the United Center. But the exact route is still unclear as the city's latest proposal continues to be challenged in federal court.

Even as preparations continue for the upcoming DNC, the legal wrangling surrounding where protesters will be able to march is ongoing. A federal judge held off on making a decision Sunday as those representing a coalition of pro-Palestinian organizers continued to reject the city's offer as insufficient.

"There is no way that 1.1 miles will accommodate those people," said Hatem Abudayyeh with the U.S Palestinian Community Network.

The city is offering a protest route beginning in Union Park before making its way west to another park just north of the United Center and turning back.

The dispute lies in the length of the route, which protesters want to double in order to accommodate what they believe will be up to 25,000 people, a number they are basing on current events and on the turnout of earlier pro-Palestinian protests in the city.

"Absolutely, there will be tens of thousands of people, especially if there is an expanded war," Abudayyeh said.

The second point of contention is the city's requirement that protesters turn off Washington Boulevard at Hermitage, which attorneys believe will create unnecessary pinch points. That could lead to confrontations with police as people try to find alternate routes.

The city's attorneys, however, rejected out of hand demands to remain on Washington, saying in court, "Secret Service security fencing will extend into some portion of Washington Street. Washington is simply not workable for the portions plaintiffs are asking for. It's not safe. It's just not going to work."

The judge is expected to issue her ruling regarding the route's direction and length sometime later this week. But other issues remain, most notably whether protesters will be allowed to set up a stage for speakers in Union Park or will be limited to Park 578 at what is, as of now, the Western end of the route.

