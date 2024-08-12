Some Chicago residents frustrated with DNC preparations as parking restrictions set to begin

Parking restrictions are set to begin Monday morning around the United Center and McCormick Place for the 2024 Chicago Democratic National Convention.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Restrictions and road closures go into effect Monday morning ahead of the Democratic National Convention, which is now just about a week away.

People living around the United Center may run into trouble trying to find a place to park and getting to their homes.

The setup process is well underway at the United Center on Sunday, and even more fencing will begin to go up for the DNC on Monday around the United Center and McCormick Place. There are of course apartments and businesses impacted by the security perimeter, and some residents explained how frustrating the whole process is for them.

Fencing installation begins Monday at 6 a.m., meaning parking will not be allowed on some streets around both venues.

Some street closures and parking restrictions will be seen Monday from Damen to Wood Street, as well as Wolcott street between Washington and Warren.

People living around the United Center on the West Side are already getting frustrated with the hassle that comes with hosting the DNC in their backyard.

"I think it's a little bit good but then you still gotta think about us because I'm in the back... I'm right here in the middle ... what about me?" a resident named T said.

T did not want her face shown on camera , but she said the Secret Service and city employees have already knocked on their doors to verify who lives there for security reasons. She also said the city just finished up some renovations on the building to make it look better for the convention.

"It's a Band-Aid... you're fixing this part or doing this... they just redid our whole main floor of our building... repainted it just for the image." T said. "Then after the DNC gone it's gonna be, 'who cares?'"

Around the United Center, the vehicular restrictions in the yellow area and credentialed pedestrian restrictions in the red zone go into effect the Saturday night before the convention.

Around McCormick Place, enforcement of similar restrictions starts one night earlier.

There are some businesses near the United Center that are actually benefiting from the security perimeter. That includes a taco shop on Wood Street, right outside of the perimeter. They are preparing for an uptick in business.

"We're very excited because this has never happened before here," Su Taqueria El Rey Del Taco employee Ashley Franco said. "We're gonna also have a lot more workers at that time, and we're gonna set up a taco stand out here so people can come in and out very quickly."

