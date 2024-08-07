Chicago businesses hope Democratic National Convention brings economic boost

The Chicago Loop Alliance and local businesses are hoping the upcoming 2024 Democratic National Convention will bring an economic boost to the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday was a glorious day to enjoy Chicago tourist attractions, but will there be the same vibrant energy during the Democratic National Convention? Some hope so.

The Chicago Loop Alliance held a meeting Wednesday about safety and security during the Democratic National Convention.

The organization represents 30 businesses. It urged its member to go about business as usual during the convention.

"We haven't heard any of our businesses recommend that their employees not come to work," said Kiana DiStasi with the Chicago Loop Alliance. "The folks that are here for the DNC should see Chicago in its most vibrant state, and a large part of what makes Chicago vibrant are the residents who live and work here."

Charles Smith is Principal at architecture firm Cannon Design on Michigan Avenue. He said there has been good communication about safety and security plans downtown, which he said is helpful as their 200 employees thrive on collaboration.

"I've never seen an entity more prepared," Smith said. "They are being very communicative we are talking with our staff and embracing the fact that we are Chicago and we need to put our best foot forward."

"Our downtown businesses, all the great things we love to showcase about our city, should stay open," said Jason Lesniewicz, Choose Chicago Senior Director for Cultural Tourism. "A lot of people are bringing family and loved ones. They will be able to explore our city during the day, so we really do hope our businesses thrive."

The president of Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, Michael Jacobson, said some hotels are sold out and there has been a recent increase in bookings.

"Especially since the replacement of Vice President Harris was made on the ticket, there have been a surge in booking just in the last three to four weeks, so I think there is a lot positive energy a lot of excitement coming into Chicago," Jacobson said.

If the 50,000 people expected to come to the city for the DNC don't boost business, the week after the event there are more than 100,000 people expected to come to Chicago for a manufacturing convention.

