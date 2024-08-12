Parking restrictions around United Center to begin Monday 1 week ahead of DNC

The Democratic National Convention begins in one week in Chicago and parking restrictions and street closures near the United Center begin Monday.

The Democratic National Convention begins in one week in Chicago and parking restrictions and street closures near the United Center begin Monday.

The Democratic National Convention begins in one week in Chicago and parking restrictions and street closures near the United Center begin Monday.

The Democratic National Convention begins in one week in Chicago and parking restrictions and street closures near the United Center begin Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday marks one week until the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Parking restrictions go into effect Monday morning. Neighbors will start to see fencing and other security measures going up as well.

Beginning at a.m., parking restrictions go into effect around the United Center security perimeter.

READ MORE | Chicago DNC 2024: What to know about Democratic convention, including street closures

Parking restrictions around the UC include:

-Washington between Damen and Wood

-Wolcott between Washington and Warren

-And Paulina between Monroe and Adams.

-At the same time, parking restrictions will also go into effect around McCormick Place.

At 9 a.m., they hope to start putting up fencing and have additional rolling street closures, as needed.

People who live in the area say they're already getting frustrated with the hassle that comes with hosting the DNC in their backyard.

"I think it's a little bit good but then you still gotta think about us because I'm in the back... I'm right here in the middle ... what about me?" a resident named T said.

RELATED | Secret Service, Chicago police canvas area around United Center ahead of DNC

Full street and parking restrictions within the security perimeters go into effect on Friday.

SEE ALSO | Chicago businesses hope Democratic National Convention brings economic boost

People are encouraged to give yourself extra travel time during the buildout this week and throughout the convention next week.