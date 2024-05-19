Man dies after being pulled from water at 31st Street Beach, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after he was recovered from Lake Michigan Saturday evening at a beach on the city's South Side.

A 34-year-old man was pulled from the water around 6:11 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The recovery happened at 31st Street Beach.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead.

His exact cause of death was not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.