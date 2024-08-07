Annual Ducky Derby fundraiser to splash down into Chicago River Wednesday

The 2024 Chicago Ducky Derby is set to splash down into the Chicago River at the Columbus Drive Bridge Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The rubber duckies are taking their marks.

Wednesday is the annual Ducky Derby, one of the largest fundraisers for Special Olympics of Illinois.

One hundred thousand duckies will go into the Chicago River from the Columbus Drive Bridge.

The flock will then float to the finish line near Michigan Avenue.

To enter the race , you can adopt a duck for $10.

Each duck represents a chance to win prizes including the grand prize of a Chevy Trax, second prize of $2,500 cash, or third prize VIP experience at Six Flags Great America.

There will also be games, food trucks, and music.

It kicks off at 10 a.m. at Pioneer Court with splashdown set for 1 p.m.

For more information, visit duckrace.com/chicago.