Gen Z heads to the polls in Chicago: 'Not voting, is voting'

Gen Z are expected to play a large role in the election results.

CHICAGO -- Millions of first-time voters are heading to the polls this election cycle.

Gen Zers are casting their ballots to represent a powerful new wave of voters determined to make their voices heard.

A fashion show is a unique way to encourage voting. It's just one of the ways the non-partisan organization "Chicago Votes" is working to get young people out- to cast ballots in the 2024 elections.

"I'm a part of Gen Z. We are complainers. We love to complain," Trinity Sutton, a first-time voter said.

People part of Gen Z range from ages 12 to 27.

Issues that are important to Gen Z span from gun control, reproductive rights, to social and economic equity, according to an ABC news poll.

Sutton said voting is the only way to implement change.

"We grew up in social media, cyber bullying, so many different things," Sutton said. "When you've grown up with that for almost 19 to 20 years, it's easy to say, 'well, it's just life. It is what it is. It's the world we live in.' It shouldn't be and I think that's a reality that shouldn't be the world."

Sutton is a 20-year-old Chicagoan and this election marks her first time voting.

"When I went to the polls, it was also really nice, because everybody in there were black women, so it was extra special to me," she said.

She said her ancestors sacrificed too much for her not to vote.

Sutton volunteers with "Chicago Votes" who are urging young people to vote if they want to see change.

"You not voting, is voting," she said.

All polling sites close at 7 p.m. in Illinois. Voters who are in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast ballots.

