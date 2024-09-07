Chicago Ethiopian restaurant Demera holds fundraiser to support humanitarian crisis in Tigray

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready for a night of music, food and celebration in support of a great cause. On Monday, September 16, Demera will hold its fourth annual fundraising event, An Evening of Hope: Music & Food for Humanity. Hosted by Chef Tigist Reda, this yearly initiative celebrates culture and cuisine with food from some of Chicago's top chefs and industry giants.

Tickets for An Evening of Hope are $125. Proceeds from the evening are donated to Health Professionals Network for Tigray (HPN4Tigray), a non-profit dedicated to helping those affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia and Sudan.

"This event holds a deep personal significance for me, as I have witnessed firsthand the impact of the war in Tigray on my family, friends, and countless others," said Chef Tigist Reda. "The funds raised through An Evening of Hope will go directly towards providing vital nutritional support and education for women in Tigray, helping to rebuild lives and offer a glimmer of hope in these challenging times."

An Evening of Hope will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bronzeville Winery (4420 South Cottage Grove, Chicago 60653), which will be the home of Demera's second location, which opens in 2026. For the first time this year, there will be live musical performances, including an opera singer, a DJ, and Tigrigna music from Ethiopia. There will also be an Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony, Ethiopian Market, and Ashenda Tigrigna traditional performance.

For tickets, please visit: https://givebutter.com/c/Music-Food-Benefit