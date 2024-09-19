Chicago expected to release plans to combine shelter system for homeless, migrants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is expected to announce Thursday plans to combine the migrant and homeless shelter systems.

It's been dubbed the One Chicago Initiative and is the newest effort by the city to help both the unhoused and asylum-seekers here in Chicago.

The effort comes after a months-long discussion between city and state officials and non-profit leaders about how to turn the two systems into a unified shelter structure.

Homeless advocates have pushed the idea for a long time, saying it would serve both the unhoused and new arrivals with wrap around services like employment, food and healthcare.

Initial planning began in March.

Despite support, some remain concerned that providers helping asylum-seekers may be new to the housing and the un-housed which could create a steep learning curve.

Chicago first opened a shelter system for migrants in early September 2022 after Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending asylum-seekers to the city to make a point about strained resources in border towns.

The phase one report will be released Thursday and will include the announcement of community recommendations.

Supporters say the one system proposal will provide thousands of beds for Chicagoans and new arrivals.

