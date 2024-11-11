Chopper 7 over firefighter response to Portage Park building fire

Chicago firefighters responded to a building fire on Monday morning in Portage Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters responded to a building fire on Monday morning in Portage Park.

The fire happened before 6:30 a.m. at a business at Irving Park Road and Major Avenue.

The firefighter response caused multiple roads in the area to be closed and multiple busses to be rerouted.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6:45 a.m. showing as crews were on the roof of a business working to put out flames.

It is unknown which business the fire erupted from. The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Chicago firefighters have not released any information.

