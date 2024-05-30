Pilsen fire damages 2 homes, cars; CFD on scene

A Chicago fire damaged 2 homes and some cars on West 18th Place in Pilsen; CFD was on the scene Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two homes and some vehicles appeared to be damaged Thursday morning in a fire on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Chicago fire crews were on the scene about 11 a.m., as a two-and-a-half-story home, its back porches and another building went up in flames in the 900-block of West 18th Place in the city's Pilsen neighborhood, CFD said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just after 11 a.m. At one point, large flames were visible around two vehicles near the homes.

CFD said no injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began, but CFD said it started on the second floor of a home and spread to the first.

It was put out about 11:50 a.m.

