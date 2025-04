Fire destroys vehicles, garages in Dunning neighborhood, police say

The fire happened late Wednesday night in the 3700-block of Nora Avenue, Chicago police said.

The fire happened late Wednesday night in the 3700-block of Nora Avenue, Chicago police said.

The fire happened late Wednesday night in the 3700-block of Nora Avenue, Chicago police said.

The fire happened late Wednesday night in the 3700-block of Nora Avenue, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple people woke up to their vehicles and garages destroyed in a fire.

The fire happened at about 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3700 block of N. Nora Avenue, Chicago police said.

Video shows as firefighters work to combat the flames.

Chicago police said the fire destroyed four garages along with four vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating what caused the fire.