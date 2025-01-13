Firefighters battle building blaze in Chicago's South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some roads were blocked off on Monday morning as Chicago firefighters battled a South Shore building fire.

The fire erupted at a commercial building on 75th Street near Stony Island and Cornell avenues, according to a CFD spokesperson.

Officials said the fire began Sunday night, however on Monday morning firefighters were at the scene working to extinguish hotspots.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as multiple fire trucks blocked off the roads near the building.

The Chicago Fire Department said no injuries had been reported.

Detectives have not said what caused the fire to erupt.